Foundry Partners LLC Has $5.50 Million Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,070 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $5,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 38,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,554,972.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,522.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $9,819,235.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,583,101.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 38,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,554,972.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,522.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,021 shares of company stock valued at $24,954,977 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on KBH shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KBH traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.81. 274,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,906. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.93 and its 200 day moving average is $58.72. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.73.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

KB Home Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This is an increase from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 10.88%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

