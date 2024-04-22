Foundry Partners LLC Sells 31,406 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 31,406 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $5,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at $890,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $95,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,162.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $95,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,162.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.96 per share, with a total value of $377,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,298.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

SAIC traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.49. 34,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.70. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $95.43 and a 1-year high of $145.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

