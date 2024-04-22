Foundry Partners LLC Takes Position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 91,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.17% of Scorpio Tankers at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STNG. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 15.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 1,037.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at about $1,148,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STNG traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $69.27. The stock had a trading volume of 157,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,866. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.34 and a 12-month high of $74.04. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.70 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 22.86%. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is 16.10%.

STNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

