SIG Group (OTC:SIGCY) versus Ball (NYSE:BALL) Head-To-Head Survey

SIG Group (OTC:SIGCY – Get Free Report) and Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SIG Group and Ball’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIG Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ball $14.03 billion 1.46 $707.00 million $2.24 29.00

Ball has higher revenue and earnings than SIG Group.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SIG Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Ball 1 9 3 0 2.15

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SIG Group and Ball, as provided by MarketBeat.

Ball has a consensus target price of $65.58, suggesting a potential upside of 0.98%. Given Ball’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ball is more favorable than SIG Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.5% of Ball shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Ball shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SIG Group and Ball’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIG Group N/A N/A N/A Ball 5.04% 23.81% 4.63%

Summary

Ball beats SIG Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SIG Group

SIG Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton filling lines, aseptic carton sleeves and closures, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services. It primarily operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company was formerly known as SIG Combibloc Group AG and changed its name to SIG Group AG in April 2022. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Neuhausen am Rheinfall, Switzerland.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages. It also manufactures and sells extruded aluminum aerosol containers, recloseable aluminum bottles, aluminum cups, and aluminum slugs. Ball Corporation was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

