Uniswap (UNI) One Day Volume Hits $95.94 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $7.73 or 0.00011940 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Uniswap has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and approximately $95.94 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.32 or 0.00130256 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00008911 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001482 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.8745974 USD and is up 4.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1000 active market(s) with $117,575,742.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.