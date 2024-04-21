Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $2.25 Million Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URBN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Urban Outfitters Stock Down 0.1 %

Urban Outfitters stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $36.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,497,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,006. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.12. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $47.29.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Outfitters

In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 2,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $117,278.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 2,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $117,278.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $141,259.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,724.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,473 shares of company stock valued at $757,483 in the last 90 days. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Articles

