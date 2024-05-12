Principal Street Partners LLC Reduces Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Principal Street Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 24.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,266,000 after purchasing an additional 342,505 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,728,000 after acquiring an additional 289,048 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 620.8% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 187,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,462,000 after acquiring an additional 161,400 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000,000 after acquiring an additional 156,109 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 7.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,133,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,127,000 after purchasing an additional 78,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.00.

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total transaction of $995,001.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,448.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBOE opened at $181.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 93.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.37.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

