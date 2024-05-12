4,131 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Purchased by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,402,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,128,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,506,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FI opened at $154.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.47. The firm has a market cap of $90.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.33.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

