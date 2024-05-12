13,370 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Bought by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,058,000 after buying an additional 1,406,491 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 322.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473,618 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 992,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,951,000 after purchasing an additional 21,228 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 299.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 82,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 62,163 shares during the period. Finally, Certuity LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 122.2% in the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 113,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 62,543 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie cut Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.49.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $80.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.16. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $102.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

