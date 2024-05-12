5,665 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Acquired by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 21,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $786,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 323,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after purchasing an additional 48,193 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $658,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on PEG shares. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $74.01 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $74.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 66.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $91,192.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,111,270.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,322 shares of company stock worth $607,376. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.