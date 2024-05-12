Mount Lucas Management LP Takes $489,000 Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,937,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,671,000 after buying an additional 63,253 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,043,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,836,000 after purchasing an additional 16,490 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 786,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,846,000 after purchasing an additional 25,077 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 447,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,462,000 after buying an additional 21,237 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 336,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,166,000 after buying an additional 228,508 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on THC shares. Barclays raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.19.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $185,241.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,402.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nadja West sold 1,782 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total transaction of $225,262.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $185,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,402.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,698 shares of company stock worth $6,424,056 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE THC opened at $127.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.68 and a 200 day moving average of $85.01. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $51.04 and a one year high of $128.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.77. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

