Principal Securities Inc. Acquires New Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,668 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 14,468 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $16,077,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $26,868,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,063,000 after buying an additional 119,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $740,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $740,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,987 shares of company stock worth $18,836,700 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD opened at $296.44 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $297.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $81.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $284.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.33.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.53.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

