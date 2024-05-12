Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 4,019 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,019 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 29,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 16,731 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 41,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BBAG stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.24 and a 200-day moving average of $45.41. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.03 and a 12-month high of $47.21.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

