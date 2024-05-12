Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires New Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $82.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.98. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

