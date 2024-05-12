Mount Lucas Management LP Purchases 6,086 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Mount Lucas Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,086 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWG. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2,935.3% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,699,000 after purchasing an additional 985,455 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 627,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,628,000 after buying an additional 83,459 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 54.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 444,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,649,000 after buying an additional 156,219 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,156,000. Finally, Valence8 US LP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Valence8 US LP now owns 238,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 28,312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWG stock opened at $32.18 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.05 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

