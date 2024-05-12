Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 122 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Principal Street Partners LLC cut its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG stock opened at $189.24 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.07 and a 1 year high of $196.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.39.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

