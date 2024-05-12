Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $654,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 314.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 709.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $85.93 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $64.67 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.07.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

