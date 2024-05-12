Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $138.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $123.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.56.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $115.55 on Thursday. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $116.76. The company has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 100.2% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,233,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,278,000 after buying an additional 41,263 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 821.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 86,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after acquiring an additional 76,868 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

