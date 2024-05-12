Mount Lucas Management LP Buys 2,789 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 126.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.83. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

