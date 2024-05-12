Mount Lucas Management LP Makes New $237,000 Investment in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 448.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 361.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in DoorDash by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on DASH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on DoorDash from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.28.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH stock opened at $114.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.04 and a 200-day moving average of $111.81. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.83 and a 12-month high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total value of $99,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,927,717.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total value of $99,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,927,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $916,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 384,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,340,453.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 487,082 shares of company stock valued at $63,970,010. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.