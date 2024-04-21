Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 30,000 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Infosys by 88.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Infosys during the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INFY traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $16.81. The stock had a trading volume of 16,182,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,192,618. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Infosys had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

View Our Latest Report on INFY

Infosys Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.