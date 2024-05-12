Principal Securities Inc. Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,406 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APTV. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 154,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 41,135 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth $13,120,000. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $1,875,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 378,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,973,000 after acquiring an additional 65,354 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 70,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,579 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Price Performance

Aptiv stock opened at $82.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.41. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $113.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APTV

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.