6,965 Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Purchased by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,808,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,931,000 after buying an additional 135,826 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,385,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,915,000 after buying an additional 36,944 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,218,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,149,000 after buying an additional 16,813 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,111,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,752,000 after buying an additional 212,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 24.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,966,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,383,000 after purchasing an additional 389,718 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

DLTR stock opened at $121.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.85 and its 200 day moving average is $129.60. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.77 and a 1-year high of $161.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DLTR. KeyCorp raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.05.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

