48,904 Shares in Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGH) Purchased by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000. Principal Securities Inc. owned 1.98% of Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGGH. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,144,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $699,000.

Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AGGH stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average of $21.42. Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $24.98.

Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (AGGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that seeks total return by providing exposure to US investment-grade bonds combined with several credit hedging strategies. The fund is actively managed.

