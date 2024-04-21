Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,639 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $8,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT remained flat at $51.02 during trading on Friday. 727,990 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.80.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

