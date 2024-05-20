UBS Group AG Buys 244,046 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,536,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,046 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.46% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $206,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 566,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,069,000 after buying an additional 110,285 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 81,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after buying an additional 34,220 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,108,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,198,000 after acquiring an additional 30,788 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $79.70. 1,402,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,040,503. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.49.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2919 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

