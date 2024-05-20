Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 4,806 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 198.3% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,358. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $163.81. The company has a market cap of $116.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.20.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

