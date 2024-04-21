Sigma Planning Corp Sells 24,539 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,539 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $2.00 on Friday, hitting $207.07. 1,354,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,248. The company has a market cap of $83.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $214.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.18.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $363,937.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,353,349.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total value of $65,326.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,448.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $363,937.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,353,349.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,007 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,520. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. HSBC cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.85.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

