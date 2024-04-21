Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,386,018.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,029 shares of company stock worth $6,559,489 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Lam Research from $900.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $931.85.

Lam Research Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $18.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $870.25. 1,354,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $945.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $801.10. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $493.42 and a 12 month high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.71 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

