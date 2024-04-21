NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,878 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,722 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.15% of NXP Semiconductors worth $87,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $215.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.68. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $155.31 and a 12-month high of $264.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NXPI. Barclays raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.