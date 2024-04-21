abrdn plc Invests $80.96 Million in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 984,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,959,000. abrdn plc owned 0.40% of Veralto as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $1,687,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $5,701,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $2,570,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $1,512,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In related news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veralto Trading Up 0.1 %

VLTO opened at $88.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.68 and a 200-day moving average of $79.80. Veralto Co. has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $92.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Veralto in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.36.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

