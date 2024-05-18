FD Technologies’ (FDP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of FD Technologies (LON:FDP – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

LON FDP traded down GBX 30 ($0.38) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,286 ($16.15). 39,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,214. FD Technologies has a 12 month low of GBX 740 ($9.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,245 ($28.20). The company has a market cap of £362.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,297.44 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,241.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,162.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.70.

In other news, insider Ryan Preston bought 1,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,200 ($15.07) per share, for a total transaction of £20,820 ($26,149.21). 17.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FD Technologies plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: KX, First Derivative, and MRP. It provides KX, a real-time decision-making engine that captures data, from various location and format; First Derivative, a capital markets consulting solutions; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

