Morgan Stanley Trims Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Target Price to $70.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $81.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.56.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JACK

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Shares of JACK stock opened at $52.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day moving average of $70.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.81. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $52.01 and a one year high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 30.99%.

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $96,676.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,155,720.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth $1,077,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,786,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 16,893.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.