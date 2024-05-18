The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at Barclays

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) had its target price upped by Barclays from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $96.50 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.80.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

Shares of DSGX traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.99. The stock had a trading volume of 175,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,640. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.96. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.59 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.13 and a beta of 0.91.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.62 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of The Descartes Systems Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth about $92,571,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,481,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,767,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 497.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 428,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,001,000 after acquiring an additional 356,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,602,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,864,000 after acquiring an additional 278,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

