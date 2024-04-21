Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Citizens had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter.

Citizens Price Performance

CIZN stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33. Citizens has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60.

Citizens Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. Citizens’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIZN. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Citizens in the first quarter valued at $207,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Citizens by 105.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Citizens in the third quarter valued at $196,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Citizens by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

