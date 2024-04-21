Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $200.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMD. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $185.59.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD opened at $146.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.92. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $81.02 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The firm has a market cap of $236.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,513,918.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,143 shares of company stock valued at $62,580,844 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after acquiring an additional 791,710 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.