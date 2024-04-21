Stephens Trims J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Target Price to $192.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $210.00 to $192.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $194.24.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $167.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.94 and a 200-day moving average of $192.87. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $160.07 and a 1-year high of $219.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $1,382,615.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,243.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $202.99 per share, with a total value of $1,014,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total transaction of $1,382,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,243.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,687. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,744,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,946,400,000 after acquiring an additional 80,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,160,000 after acquiring an additional 429,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,989 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $433,186,000 after acquiring an additional 62,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 184.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,154,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,215,000 after buying an additional 1,397,651 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

