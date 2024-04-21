Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) and Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Head to Head Survey

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) and Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Walker & Dunlop and Bitdeer Technologies Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walker & Dunlop $1.05 billion 2.91 $107.36 million $3.18 28.69 Bitdeer Technologies Group $368.55 million 1.83 -$56.66 million ($0.42) -14.33

Walker & Dunlop has higher revenue and earnings than Bitdeer Technologies Group. Bitdeer Technologies Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Walker & Dunlop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Walker & Dunlop 0 3 0 0 2.00 Bitdeer Technologies Group 0 0 7 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Walker & Dunlop and Bitdeer Technologies Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Walker & Dunlop currently has a consensus price target of $100.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.60%. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a consensus price target of $13.64, suggesting a potential upside of 126.63%. Given Bitdeer Technologies Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bitdeer Technologies Group is more favorable than Walker & Dunlop.

Profitability

This table compares Walker & Dunlop and Bitdeer Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walker & Dunlop 10.18% 9.15% 3.59% Bitdeer Technologies Group -15.37% -7.34% -3.74%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.0% of Walker & Dunlop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of Bitdeer Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Walker & Dunlop shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Walker & Dunlop has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitdeer Technologies Group has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Walker & Dunlop beats Bitdeer Technologies Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc., through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans. It also provides finance for multifamily, manufactured housing communities, student housing, affordable housing, and senior housing properties under the Fannie Mae's DUS program; and construction and permanent loans to developers and owners of multifamily housing, affordable housing, senior housing, and healthcare facilities. In addition, the company acts as a debt broker to work with life insurance companies, banks, and other institutional lenders to find debt and/or equity solution for the borrowers' needs; and offers property sales brokerage services to owners and developers of multifamily properties, and commercial real estate and multifamily property appraisals for various investors. Further, it provides multifamily appraisal and valuation services; and real estate-related investment banking and advisory services, including housing market research. Additionally, the company offers servicing and asset-managing the portfolio of loans; originates loans through its principal lending and investing activities; and manages third-party capital invested in tax credit equity funds focused on the LIHTC sector and other commercial real estate sectors. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations. It has mining datacenters deployed in the United States and Norway. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

