Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $36.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00.

AR has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Antero Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Antero Resources stock opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. Antero Resources has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $30.90. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 3.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $5,412,474.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,793,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,187,525.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $5,412,474.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,793,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,187,525.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $736,356.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,090.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,280 shares of company stock worth $12,153,605 in the last quarter. 5.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $1,255,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Antero Resources by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 1,311.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Antero Resources by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,073,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,144,000 after purchasing an additional 343,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Articles

