GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives $8.78 Average PT from Analysts

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.78.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GoodRx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoodRx
GoodRx Price Performance
Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.42. GoodRx has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $9.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21.
GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $196.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.59 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About GoodRx
GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.
