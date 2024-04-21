GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives $8.78 Average PT from Analysts

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.78.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GoodRx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 2,602.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in GoodRx by 301.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.42. GoodRx has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $9.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $196.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.59 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

