Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.10

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.10 and traded as low as $1.02. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 4,535 shares trading hands.
Socket Mobile Trading Up 1.0 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.82.
Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Socket Mobile
Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are used in mobile applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Socket Mobile
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Socket Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Socket Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.