Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.10

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.10 and traded as low as $1.02. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 4,535 shares trading hands.

Socket Mobile Trading Up 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Socket Mobile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Socket Mobile stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Socket Mobile, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SCKT Free Report ) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.83% of Socket Mobile worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are used in mobile applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

