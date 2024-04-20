Planning Directions Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Planning Directions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of VO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,481. The company has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

