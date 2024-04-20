WP Advisors LLC Buys 212 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in CF Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in CF Industries by 2.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 36.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in CF Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In related news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CF. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.47.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.47. 1,503,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,485,081. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.74. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $87.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

