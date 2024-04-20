Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.35

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.35 and traded as high as C$3.23. Foraco International shares last traded at C$3.20, with a volume of 52,607 shares trading hands.

Separately, Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Foraco International in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.46. The firm has a market cap of C$321.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$117.89 million for the quarter. Foraco International had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 7.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Foraco International SA will post 0.6391129 earnings per share for the current year.

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments: Mining and Water. The company offers exploration, development, and production drilling services to the mining industry for energy transition, gold, and mineral exploitation; and various geological sampling and testing techniques, including chips and cores, stabilized holes for blasting, logging, boreholes to be used for injection of water or acid, cold water injection, production boreholes, large diameter core, and dual tube rotary bulk samples.

