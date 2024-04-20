Planning Directions Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Planning Directions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 13.4% of Planning Directions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Planning Directions Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $18,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,927 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 67,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 109,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,559,000 after buying an additional 71,981 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,397,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,188. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.22.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

