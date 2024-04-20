iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is DT Investment Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 3.7% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $34,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $2.27 on Friday, reaching $272.21. The stock had a trading volume of 533,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,391. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $281.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $221.31 and a 1 year high of $288.75.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

