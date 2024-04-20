abrdn plc Has $164.28 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,220,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $164,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.83. 1,505,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.90. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $154.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

