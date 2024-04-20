Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $367,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,238 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $271.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,017,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,395. The firm has a market cap of $196.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. BTIG Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.72.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

