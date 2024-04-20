J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 27,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 213,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,095,000 after acquiring an additional 12,416 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

HDV traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,841. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.46 and a 1 year high of $110.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.10 and its 200-day moving average is $102.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.55.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

