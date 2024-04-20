WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI) Stock Price Down 0.5%

WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.92 and last traded at $34.96. 5,588 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 20,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.14.

WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $305.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.60.

Get WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 55.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 192.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 49,611 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund in the second quarter worth about $1,952,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 11.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund

The WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NTSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of developed markets equity securities, excluding the US and Canada, and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSI was launched on May 20, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.